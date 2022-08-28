Skip to main content
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week Zero

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Week Zero is in the books.

The first weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game in Dublin, Ireland. 

The Huskers fell to the Wildcats, 31-28, in typical Scott Frost fashion. The game was close but the Huskers simply made too many critical mistakes.

Following Week Zero, ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Michigan
  7. Texas
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Miami
  10. LSU
  11. Auburn
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Utah
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Michigan State
  16. Penn State
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Kentucky
  19. Pitt
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Baylor
  22. Oregon
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Tennessee
  25. Arkansas

The official new Top 25 polls from the AP and the Coaches' Poll will come out next month.