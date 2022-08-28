ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week Zero

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Week Zero is in the books.

The first weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game in Dublin, Ireland.

The Huskers fell to the Wildcats, 31-28, in typical Scott Frost fashion. The game was close but the Huskers simply made too many critical mistakes.

Following Week Zero, ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Texas Oklahoma Miami LSU Auburn Texas A&M Utah Oklahoma State Michigan State Penn State Ole Miss Kentucky Pitt Wisconsin Baylor Oregon Mississippi State Tennessee Arkansas

The official new Top 25 polls from the AP and the Coaches' Poll will come out next month.