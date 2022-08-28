ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week Zero
Week Zero is in the books.
The first weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game in Dublin, Ireland.
The Huskers fell to the Wildcats, 31-28, in typical Scott Frost fashion. The game was close but the Huskers simply made too many critical mistakes.
Following Week Zero, ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Miami
- LSU
- Auburn
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- Penn State
- Ole Miss
- Kentucky
- Pitt
- Wisconsin
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Mississippi State
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
The official new Top 25 polls from the AP and the Coaches' Poll will come out next month.