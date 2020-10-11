ESPN Releases New Top 25 After A Crazy Saturday

The 2020 college football season seems to get more entertaining by the week.

On Saturday, we had another eventful college football weekend, with several notable games taking place. Oklahoma beat Texas in a wild four-overtime contest, putting Longhorns head coach Tom Herman directly on the hot seat. Else where, Georgia dominated Tennessee, Alabama held off Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss in a shootout, and Clemson showed Miami that it’s still the class of the ACC.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its top 25 poll following all of Saturday’s action. We have just one more weekend until the Big Ten is back in play.

Here’s the latest top 25 from ESPN’s computer model:

Ohio State Clemson Alabama Georgia Wisconsin Penn State Oregon Notre Dame Florida USC Texas UCF Auburn Oklahoma State Oklahoma LSU Michigan Virginia Tech Indiana Utah BYU Northwestern Tennessee Texas A&M Miami

You can view the full Football Power Index rankings here.

The official new top 25 polls will be out later on Sunday, with both the new Coaches’ Poll and AP Poll getting released.

The 2020 college football season will really start to heat up in the weeks to come, as the Big Ten and the Pac-12 are on the verge of starting their seasons.