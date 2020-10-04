The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following A Crazy Saturday

Oklahoma football gets upset by Iowa State.AMES, IA - OCTOBER 3: Linebacker Aric Horne #20 of the Iowa State Cyclones sacks quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners in the second half of the play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 3, 2020 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 37-30 over the Oklahoma Sooners. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

We’re another week into the 2020 college football season. Week 5 of the season did not disappoint, as it featured a couple of notable upsets.

Once again, the Big 12 Conference is the story. The league might be completely out of the College Football Playoff picture, as both Oklahoma and Texas went down in upsets. The Sooners lost for the second straight week, falling to Iowa State, while the Longhorns lost to TCU.

There are still two-plus months remaining in the season, but it’s difficult to imagine the Big 12 Conference getting serious College Football Playoff consideration.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has since updated its top 25 rankings. Here’s the latest poll from ESPN’s computer model:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Alabama
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Wisconsin
  6. Oregon
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Texas
  11. Auburn
  12. USC
  13. LSU
  14. UCF
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. BYU
  17. Virginia Tech
  18. Michigan
  19. TCU
  20. Oklahoma
  21. Miami
  22. Indiana
  23. Utah
  24. Northwestern
  25. North Carolina

The rankings will get even more shaken up in the weeks to come, as the SEC continues to heat up and the Big Ten and Pac-12 begin their conference schedules.

The official new top 25 polls will be out later today. The new Associated Press top 25 poll is set to be released at 2 p.m. E.T.


