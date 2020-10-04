We’re another week into the 2020 college football season. Week 5 of the season did not disappoint, as it featured a couple of notable upsets.

Once again, the Big 12 Conference is the story. The league might be completely out of the College Football Playoff picture, as both Oklahoma and Texas went down in upsets. The Sooners lost for the second straight week, falling to Iowa State, while the Longhorns lost to TCU.

There are still two-plus months remaining in the season, but it’s difficult to imagine the Big 12 Conference getting serious College Football Playoff consideration.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has since updated its top 25 rankings. Here’s the latest poll from ESPN’s computer model:

Ohio State Alabama Clemson Georgia Wisconsin Oregon Penn State Florida Notre Dame Texas Auburn USC LSU UCF Oklahoma State BYU Virginia Tech Michigan TCU Oklahoma Miami Indiana Utah Northwestern North Carolina

The rankings will get even more shaken up in the weeks to come, as the SEC continues to heat up and the Big Ten and Pac-12 begin their conference schedules.

The official new top 25 polls will be out later today. The new Associated Press top 25 poll is set to be released at 2 p.m. E.T.