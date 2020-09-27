The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 After A Wild Saturday

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The 2020 college football season finally kicked into high gear on Saturday afternoon.

It finally felt like somewhat of a normal college football Saturday with the SEC beginning its season. And that normal-feeling college football Saturday delivered with some craziness.

There were multiple highly-ranked upsets on Saturday, as No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 6 LSU both lost to unranked foes – the Sooners to Kansas State and the Tigers to Mississippi State.

With that, the top 25 rankings are going to look pretty different. That is especially true considering the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC are now all eligible for the Associated Press top 25 poll.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has already updated. Here’s the latest top 25 from ESPN’s computer model rankings:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Alabama
  3. Clemson
  4. Wisconsin
  5. Penn State
  6. Georgia
  7. Auburn
  8. Texas
  9. Florida
  10. UCF
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Oklahoma
  13. LSU
  14. Virginia Tech
  15. Michigan
  16. BYU
  17. Miami
  18. Indiana
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Oklahoma State
  21. North Carolina
  22. Northwestern
  23. TCU
  24. Iowa
  25. Minnesota

As you can see, Oklahoma and LSU have dropped, but maybe not as much as they will drop in the official top 25 polls.

The official Associated Press top 25 poll will be out later on Sunday afternoon. It’s scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. E.T.

Next week should be another big week in the college football world, as we inch closer to everyone playing.


