ESPN Releases Week 1 College Football Top 25 Poll

College football officially kicked off this weekend, but the Power 5 won’t get underway until next week. It’s going to be a weird season.

For starters, the Big Ten and Pac-12 aren’t playing due to COVID-19. Also, while the ACC and Big 12 are opening play next weekend, the SEC won’t start until September 26.

All of this makes for a tough task when it comes to top 25 rankings. Still, ESPN just released its initial Week 1 power rankings.

Not surprisingly, Alabama and Clemson top the charts. Georgia, Florida and Notre Dame round out the fop five. In total, six of the top 10 teams hail from the SEC, with two from the ACC and two from the Big 12.

The full top 10 from ESPN right now is as follows.

Alabama Clemson Georgia Florida Notre Dame Oklahoma LSU Texas A&M Texas Auburn

You can view ESPN’s full college football top 25 here.

Like we said, this is going to be a season unlike any other we’ve ever seen. We’ll be here though to chronicle all the action.