ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Additional Bowl Game
Every so often, there are more bowl-eligible teams than available bowl games to play in.
Last year, ESPN created an additional bowl game to make up for this void.
But that reportedly will not be happening this year.
According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, there will be no additional bowl game created this season.
"If there aren't enough 6-win teams to fill 42 bowls, ESPN won't create an additional bowl, like last year, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Right now looks like there won't be, so only 82 teams for 41 bowls. I'm sure you'll agree w/all my new projections," he reports.
Several teams have already gained bowl eligibility this year by reaching the six-win mark.
It'll be interesting to see how many teams ultimately get to the necessary requirement by the end of the season.