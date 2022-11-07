ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Additional Bowl Game

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 18: Bowl Season painted on the field before the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl game between the UAB Blazers and the BYU Cougars at Independence Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Every so often, there are more bowl-eligible teams than available bowl games to play in.

Last year, ESPN created an additional bowl game to make up for this void.

But that reportedly will not be happening this year.

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, there will be no additional bowl game created this season.

"If there aren't enough 6-win teams to fill 42 bowls, ESPN won't create an additional bowl, like last year, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Right now looks like there won't be, so only 82 teams for 41 bowls. I'm sure you'll agree w/all my new projections," he reports.

Several teams have already gained bowl eligibility this year by reaching the six-win mark.

It'll be interesting to see how many teams ultimately get to the necessary requirement by the end of the season.