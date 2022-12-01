ESPN Reportedly Makes Unfortunate Bowl Game Decision

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

There are now only 40 college football bowl games scheduled.

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, ESPN is canceling the Frisco Football Classic. Not enough teams qualified for a bowl game by winning six games this season.

Introduced last year, Miami Redhawks earned a 27-14 victory over the North Texas Mean Green at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert and defensive back Jacquez Warren shared co-MVP honors in the battle of 6-6 teams.

The Frisco Football Classic won't return to declare another winner this winter.

McMurphy said last month that ESPN would add another bowl game if enough teams were eligible to fill 42 games. However, the network instead cut a matchup after 79 teams fulfilled the requirement.

The 5-6 Buffalo Bulls could become the 80th eligible team by defeating Akron in Friday's makeup game.

Some true college football fanatics may mourn the loss of one short-lived bowl game, but there will be plenty of action to occupy them in December and January.