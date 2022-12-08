ESPN Reveals Announcers For Every College Football Bowl Game

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: ESPN television personalities Kirk Herbstreit (left) and Chris Fowler prepare for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

ESPN announced on Wednesday night the announcing teams for every college football bowl game it is broadcasting this year.

College football bowl season is set to begin next week.

There will be 40 college football bowl games broadcasted on ESPN's airwaves this season.

Here's the full bowl game announcing team schedule:

Here are the highlights, for the games taking place on New Year's Eve, Jan. 2 and the College Football Playoff national title game:

The College Football Playoff semifinal game featuring Michigan and TCU will be called by Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath and Tiffany Blackmon.

The other College Football Playoff semifinal game featuring Georgia and Ohio State will be called by Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe.

That team will also be on the call for the College Football Playoff national title game.