ESPN Reveals Announcers For Inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl

ESPN has made a decision on which broadcasting duo will call the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl, and college football fans can’t wait.

The inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl will kickoff in less than a week, believe it or not. Appalachian State and North Texas will square off at Brooks Stadium – home to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers – next week on Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will serve as the first postseason matchup of the bowl season. SMU-UTSA was supposed to kickoff bowl season this upcoming Saturday, but the Tropical Smoothie Frisco Bowl was cancelled – now, the two teams will clash in the First Responders Bowl on Dec 26.

ESPN has selected its commentators for the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl. Marty Smith and Ryan McGee will reportedly call the game, according to Barrett Sports Media.

“After weeks of pushing for the opportunity to call the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl, ESPN will oblige, putting the Marty & McGee co-hosts in the booth,” writes Brandon Contes of Barrett Sports Media. “Set to air next Monday, Dec. 21 at 2:30pm ET on ESPN, the game will feature the Appalachian State Mountaineers vs North Texas Mean Green.”

Marty Smith and Ryan McGee have pushing for this for a while. The popular duo have become one of college football’s favorite co-hosts.

ESPN couldn’t have picked a better duo to call the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl.

