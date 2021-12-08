ESPN Reveals Announcing Teams For Major College Football Bowls

Once again, ESPN and ABC will broadcast the College Football Playoff, as well as all of the New Year’s Six bowls this year.

We already knew the kickoff times for the premier bowl games, and now we know the announcing teams for the Worldwide Leader. ESPN released this info Wednesday afternoon.

On December 31, Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath and Laura Rutledge will have the broadcast of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl featuring Alabama and Cincinnati. Kickoff for that game will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.

At 7:30 p.m. ET that night, Georgia and Michigan will meet in the other CFP Semifinal at the Orange Bowl in Miami. The main ESPN announcing team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Marty Smith will broadcast that contest.

You can see the rest of the television and radio assignments for the top-tier bowls below.

Here are your broadcaster assignments for the college football national semifinals and New Years Day Bowl games. pic.twitter.com/nx5z9VNqso — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) December 8, 2021

Bowl season gets underway next Friday, December 17, when Middle Tennessee State and Toledo meet in the Bahams Bowl at noon ET on ESPN.

The college football postseason culminates in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, January 10, 2022.