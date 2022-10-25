ESPN Reveals Its Heisman Trophy Favorite After Week 8

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: The Heisman Trophy finalists defensive end Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan, quarterback Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh, quarterback C.J. Stroud from Ohio State and quarterback Bryce Young from Alabama during questions from the media at the Marriott Marquis in New York on December 11, 2021 in New York City, NY. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With Week 9 of the college football season coming up, ESPN's writers have revealed their latest projections for this year's Heisman race.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker remains the No. 1 candidate on ESPN's list. He has 2,093 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception this season.

Coming in No. 2 on the list is Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The junior has 2,023 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions through seven games.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, claimed the No. 3 spot in the latest rankings. The Alabama gunslinger had a steady performance this past weekend against Mississippi State, throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Michigan running back Blake Corum round out the top five for the latest edition of "Heisman Watch."

ESPN's writers included Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, Illinois running back Chase Brown, and TCU quarterback Max Duggan as honorable mentions.

Even though Hooker is ranked No. 1 on ESPN's list, Stroud actually has the best odds to win the Heisman.