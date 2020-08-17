ESPN Reveals NFL Assignment For Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN’s top college football broadcasting team will call at least one NFL regular season game in 2020.

The Worldwide Leader announced today that longtime college football broadcasters Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call a Week 1 Monday Night Football game.

Fowler and Herbstreit, who typically do ABC’s game of the week in college football, will begin the season working the New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers contest on Sept. 14. ESPN announced the news on Monday morning.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN’s leading college football broadcasting team, will make their NFL debut when they call the first game of the season-opening MNF doubleheader, featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers at the New York Giants (7:15 p.m.). Fowler and Herbstreit have worked together each college football season since 1996, beginning on College GameDay Built by the Home Depot (1996-2014) and then in the booth, beginning with Thursday Night Football and then reuniting for their current assignment, ABC’s Saturday Night Football, which they began together in 2014. Their regular weekly assignment leads into the postseason which includes a College Football Playoff Semifinal and the College Football Playoff National Championship. They are the only broadcast team to call the national championship game in the CFP era.

ESPN is excited to provide Fowler and Herbstreit with a new opportunity.

“Chris and Kirk are commentators at the top of their game and have thrilled college football fans for many years,” ESPN Executive Vice President Connor Schell said. “We are looking to add new opportunities to their expansive portfolios and are confident that NFL fans will be just as excited to hear one of the most prolific broadcasting duos on Monday Night Football.

Excited to start 25th season w/ @KirkHerbstreit w/our #nfl debut! Dropping into #MNF booth for @steelers @Giants 9/14. (Yeah it’s finally official). Huge plot lines in that game, just a day after the @usopen finals weekend. Very grateful to call that trifecta of events! — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) August 17, 2020

ESPN also announced its new Monday Night Football broadcasting team, which will feature Steve Levy on play-by-play with Brian Griese and Louis Riddick as analysts. Lisa Salters will do sideline reporting and John Parry will be the officiating expert.

That team will call the 10:10 p.m. E.T. game between Denver and Tennessee on Sept. 14.