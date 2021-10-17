At the start of the 2021 college football season, ESPN sideline reporter Allison Williams announced she was stepping away from her usual duties because of Disney’s company-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate. While it was previously believed to be a temporary decision, Williams has since decided to leave the company for good.

Williams, 37, announced via Instagram this weekend that she has left ESPN because of its vaccine mandate. The former college football sideline reporter cited similar reasoning for the decision that she did back in early September.

In her latest post on Instagram, Williams revealed that she is not “morally and ethically” aligned with the mandate. She also cited hesitancies surrounding the vaccine and a possible impact on fertility, concerns which have ultimately been disproven by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“So I know I’ve been a bit mum since releasing the statement I put out a few months ago on my decision to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Williams said, as transcribed by Awful Announcing. “I just want to give everyone an update on my situation with ESPN. A great producer once told me ‘Don’t bury the lede.’ So I have been denied my request for accommodation by ESPN and the Walt Disney Company, and effective next week I will be separated from the company.” “First of all, thank you, everyone, who reached out, texted, emailed, called, messaged me. I can’t tell you how much light it brought in a really dark and difficult time. And I’ve also had a lot of people and women in particular reach out and share their stories in regards to fertility and getting the injection. And to the women who got it and are having successful pregnancies and have babies in their arms, I am beyond thrilled for you. Congratulations; that’s amazing, and terrific, and I believe you. To the women who have reached out and shared their experiences of getting the injection and subsequent miscarriages and menstrual irregularities, periods after menopause, I am so sorry that that is your experience, and I pray for you, and I believe you.”

You can find Allison Williams’ full Instagram post here.

In the end, Williams ultimately deemed Disney’s company-wide mandate didn’t align with her moral standards.

We wish Allison and her family all the best during this next chapter of her life.