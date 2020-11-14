ESPN Sideline Reporter Perfectly Sums Up Tom Rinaldi

College football and golf fans got the best of both worlds Saturday morning when Tom Rinaldi joined College GameDay at The Masters.

Rinaldi has been a fan favorite for some time now. The ESPN reporter has a knack for story telling, and has a way of making any piece feel relatable. ESPN sideline reporter Allison Williams perfectly summed up how we all feel about Rinaldi.

“Sometimes I hear Tom Rinaldi work his magic with the English language and I wonder if we learned the same language growing up,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “He is just masterful with his words.”

We feel the same way. Tom Rinaldi is as good as sports story-tellers can get. We’re hoping he sticks around for a long time.

One of fans favorite Tom Rinaldi moments came Saturday morning. Rinaldi sat down with the legendary Verne Lundquist, pairing side-by-side two sports broadcasting legends.

Lundquist stepped away from calling college football games a year ago, but still calls The Masters. Rinaldi sat down with Lundquist Saturday morning during College GameDay for a special interview, taking a step back and talking about some of Lundquist’s favorite college football moments. It was certainly special to witness Rinaldi and Lundquist discuss college football with Augusta in the background.

We’re looking forward to whatever Rinaldi has left in store this college football season as he aims to share more compelling sports stories.