ESPN Computer Model’s Score Predictions For Championship Week

A general view of Georgia's football stadium.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: A general view of the stadium prior to the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis - Pool/Getty Images)

College football championship week is here. All of the Power 5 leagues, plus the American, Sun Belt, MAC, Mountain West and Conference USA will crown their champion this weekend.

The SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and American championship games all have College Football Playoff implications. By late Saturday night, we should have an idea of what the committee will do.

As he does every Wednesday, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released the SP+ formula score predictions for the upcoming weekend. Connelly’s proprietary predictive SP+ formula is “an opponent- and tempo-adjusted look at the most sustainable and predictive aspects of college football.”

If the SP+ is accurate, we will likely be getting a Georgia, Michigan, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State foursome in the College Football Playoff.

All of the SP+ championship week score predictions can be seen below. Note: USC-Cal is actually a regular season Pac-12 game that was postponed due to COVID-19.

Championship week begins Friday night at 8 p.m. ET, when Oregon takes on Utah on ABC. On Saturday, Baylor and Oklahoma State will get underway at noon ET on ABC, followed by Georgia-Alabama at 4 p.m. ET on CBS.

Finally, Pitt-Wake Forest and Michigan-Iowa will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and FOX respectively.

