ESPN Computer Model’s Score Predictions For Championship Week

College football championship week is here. All of the Power 5 leagues, plus the American, Sun Belt, MAC, Mountain West and Conference USA will crown their champion this weekend.

The SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and American championship games all have College Football Playoff implications. By late Saturday night, we should have an idea of what the committee will do.

As he does every Wednesday, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released the SP+ formula score predictions for the upcoming weekend. Connelly’s proprietary predictive SP+ formula is “an opponent- and tempo-adjusted look at the most sustainable and predictive aspects of college football.”

If the SP+ is accurate, we will likely be getting a Georgia, Michigan, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State foursome in the College Football Playoff.

All of the SP+ championship week score predictions can be seen below. Note: USC-Cal is actually a regular season Pac-12 game that was postponed due to COVID-19.

🤦👎 CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK SP+ PROJECTIONS 🥃💔 Utah 30, Oregon 29

Okla St 25, Baylor 24*

UGA 30, Bama 23

Cincy 33, UH 20

Michigan 27, Iowa 16

Pitt 36, Wake 30 * SP+ doesn't know BU's QB is hurt Pretty much no edges to be found unless you want to ride the Utah St roller coaster. pic.twitter.com/7VzvQr1rwx — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 1, 2021

Championship week begins Friday night at 8 p.m. ET, when Oregon takes on Utah on ABC. On Saturday, Baylor and Oklahoma State will get underway at noon ET on ABC, followed by Georgia-Alabama at 4 p.m. ET on CBS.

Finally, Pitt-Wake Forest and Michigan-Iowa will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and FOX respectively.