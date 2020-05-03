ESPN Thinks 1 Team Is A ‘Lock’ For The College Football Playoff

ESPN’s Football Power Index projections for the upcoming 2020 college football season have been updated.

The projections include the College Football Playoff, where one major program is basically viewed as a “lock” according to ESPN’s computer.

ESPN outlined the “most-likely” College Football Playoff foursomes in a recent article. These foursomes all have at least a one percent chance of occurring.

Only one team is in all of the foursomes: Clemson. The Tigers are coming off a national title game loss to LSU.

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence returns in 2020. He’ll enter the 2020 season as a Heisman Trophy favorite.

Two other teams are in all but one of the “most likely” projections outlined by ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Alabama (replaced by Georgia in one) and Ohio State (replaced by Wisconsin in one) are in all but one of the “most likely” projections.

You can view ESPN’s full projections here.