ESPN Thinks 1 Team Is A ‘Lock’ For The College Football Playoff

ESPN’s Football Power Index projections for the upcoming 2020 college football season have been updated.
The projections include the College Football Playoff, where one major program is basically viewed as a “lock” according to ESPN’s computer.
ESPN outlined the “most-likely” College Football Playoff foursomes in a recent article. These foursomes all have at least a one percent chance of occurring.
Only one team is in all of the foursomes: Clemson. The Tigers are coming off a national title game loss to LSU.
Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence returns in 2020. He’ll enter the 2020 season as a Heisman Trophy favorite.
It’s hard to find the words to sum up this year, but I’ll keep it short. I’m thankful for everyone and everything that has happened this season. It’s been challenging, unique, and a whole lotta fun. I’m so appreciative to this senior class and the 2 years I got to spend with them. I’m grateful to get to call my teammates family, because they really are. Adversity teaches and shows you who you really are. I thank God for teaching me more now than ever before. I’m also learning that life is mostly about how you respond, not what happens. So here’s to a heck of a year and lots of great memories. Clemson family, we love you. We will be back 🧡
Two other teams are in all but one of the “most likely” projections outlined by ESPN’s Football Power Index.
Alabama (replaced by Georgia in one) and Ohio State (replaced by Wisconsin in one) are in all but one of the “most likely” projections.
You can view ESPN’s full projections here.