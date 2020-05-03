The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Thinks 1 Team Is A ‘Lock’ For The College Football Playoff

Desmond Howard on the College GameDay set.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Football Power Index projections for the upcoming 2020 college football season have been updated.

The projections include the College Football Playoff, where one major program is basically viewed as a “lock” according to ESPN’s computer.

ESPN outlined the “most-likely” College Football Playoff foursomes in a recent article. These foursomes all have at least a one percent chance of occurring.

Only one team is in all of the foursomes: Clemson. The Tigers are coming off a national title game loss to LSU.

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence returns in 2020. He’ll enter the 2020 season as a Heisman Trophy favorite.

Two other teams are in all but one of the “most likely” projections outlined by ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Alabama (replaced by Georgia in one) and Ohio State (replaced by Wisconsin in one) are in all but one of the “most likely” projections.

You can view ESPN’s full projections here.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.