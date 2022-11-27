Skip to main content
16
New Articles

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

What a final day of the 2022 college football regular season it was. 

On Saturday, the final regular season games of the 2022 college football regular season were played. The day was highlighted by Michigan's dominant performance at Ohio State. The Wolverines blew out the Buckeyes in the second half to remain unbeaten, with eyes on a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance.

ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning.

Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's computer model:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Tennessee
  6. Texas
  7. Penn State
  8. Utah
  9. Clemson
  10. TCU
  11. Kansas State
  12. LSU
  13. Florida State
  14. USC
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Minnesota
  20. Illinois
  21. Baylor
  22. Washington
  23. Oregon State
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Louisville

The real College Football Playoff selection committee rankings won't come out until Tuesday night.

Until then, fans can debate the ESPN Football Power Index top 25 rankings.