ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
What a final day of the 2022 college football regular season it was.
On Saturday, the final regular season games of the 2022 college football regular season were played. The day was highlighted by Michigan's dominant performance at Ohio State. The Wolverines blew out the Buckeyes in the second half to remain unbeaten, with eyes on a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance.
ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning.
Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's computer model:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Penn State
- Utah
- Clemson
- TCU
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Florida State
- USC
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Mississippi State
- Minnesota
- Illinois
- Baylor
- Washington
- Oregon State
- Oklahoma
- Louisville
The real College Football Playoff selection committee rankings won't come out until Tuesday night.
Until then, fans can debate the ESPN Football Power Index top 25 rankings.