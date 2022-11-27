ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

What a final day of the 2022 college football regular season it was.

On Saturday, the final regular season games of the 2022 college football regular season were played. The day was highlighted by Michigan's dominant performance at Ohio State. The Wolverines blew out the Buckeyes in the second half to remain unbeaten, with eyes on a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance.

ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning.

Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's computer model:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Tennessee Texas Penn State Utah Clemson TCU Kansas State LSU Florida State USC Oregon Ole Miss Notre Dame Mississippi State Minnesota Illinois Baylor Washington Oregon State Oklahoma Louisville

The real College Football Playoff selection committee rankings won't come out until Tuesday night.

Until then, fans can debate the ESPN Football Power Index top 25 rankings.