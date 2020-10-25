ESPN Releases New Top 25 After Saturday’s Games

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following another eventful Saturday in the college football world.

Week 8 of the 2020 college football season was arguably the best one yet. The Big Ten Conference returned to action on Saturday, as the league began its 2020 season. Ohio State beat Nebraska, Indiana upset Penn State and Michigan whooped Minnesota to highlight the Big Ten’s first weekend of the year.

Elsewhere in the country, Alabama blew out Tennessee but lost a star wide receiver in the process and Oklahoma State got past Iowa State to remain undefeated.

Here’s the latest top 25 from ESPN’s computer model:

Ohio State Alabama Clemson Wisconsin Georgia Penn State Notre Dame Oregon Florida USC Michigan Texas Oklahoma LSU Oklahoma State UCF Auburn BYU Virginia Tech Texas A&M Indiana Northwestern Utah North Carolina Miami

The official new top 25 polls will be out later today. Both the USA TODAY Coaches’ Poll top 25 and the Associated Press top 25 poll will be released later this afternoon.

Week 9 of the 2020 college football season will be highlighted by Ohio State’s trip to Penn State. The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions are set to play on Halloween night.

Next Saturday can’t get here soon enough.