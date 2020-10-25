The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 After Saturday’s Games

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass.COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes to Luke Farrell #89 in the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following another eventful Saturday in the college football world.

Week 8 of the 2020 college football season was arguably the best one yet. The Big Ten Conference returned to action on Saturday, as the league began its 2020 season. Ohio State beat Nebraska, Indiana upset Penn State and Michigan whooped Minnesota to highlight the Big Ten’s first weekend of the year.

Elsewhere in the country, Alabama blew out Tennessee but lost a star wide receiver in the process and Oklahoma State got past Iowa State to remain undefeated.

Here’s the latest top 25 from ESPN’s computer model:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Alabama
  3. Clemson
  4. Wisconsin
  5. Georgia
  6. Penn State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Oregon
  9. Florida
  10. USC
  11. Michigan
  12. Texas
  13. Oklahoma
  14. LSU
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. UCF
  17. Auburn
  18. BYU
  19. Virginia Tech
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Indiana
  22. Northwestern
  23. Utah
  24. North Carolina
  25. Miami

The official new top 25 polls will be out later today. Both the USA TODAY Coaches’ Poll top 25 and the Associated Press top 25 poll will be released later this afternoon.

Week 9 of the 2020 college football season will be highlighted by Ohio State’s trip to Penn State. The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions are set to play on Halloween night.

Next Saturday can’t get here soon enough.


