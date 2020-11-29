The 2020 college football season is entering the home stretch.

Week 13 of the 2020 regular season was an eventful one, with several notable games taking place. Notre Dame, Alabama and Clemson were arguably the biggest winners of the weekend, as they kept their College Football Playoff hopes very much alive.

The Fighting Irish secured one of the biggest wins of the weekend, taking down North Carolina. Notre Dame remained undefeated on the season.

Alabama, meanwhile, crushed Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide, led by quarterback Mac Jones, looked like the best team in America.

Clemson got Trevor Lawrence back and played like it, dominating Pittsburgh at home. The Tigers blew out the Panthers, 52-17, to improve to 8-1 on the season.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its top 25 poll. Here’s the latest from ESPN’s computer model:

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Wisconsin Oklahoma Notre Dame Georgia Florida Texas A&M Oregon BYU Cincinnati Texas Iowa Auburn USC Iowa State Indiana UCF Northwestern Oklahoma State North Carolina Miami TCU LSU

The official new top 25 polls will be released later on Sunday afternoon. The new College Football Playoff rankings will be out on Tuesday night.