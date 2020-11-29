The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Computer Releases A New Top 25 Poll

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book against BC.CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish makes a pass against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The 2020 college football season is entering the home stretch.

Week 13 of the 2020 regular season was an eventful one, with several notable games taking place. Notre Dame, Alabama and Clemson were arguably the biggest winners of the weekend, as they kept their College Football Playoff hopes very much alive.

The Fighting Irish secured one of the biggest wins of the weekend, taking down North Carolina. Notre Dame remained undefeated on the season.

Alabama, meanwhile, crushed Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide, led by quarterback Mac Jones, looked like the best team in America.

Clemson got Trevor Lawrence back and played like it, dominating Pittsburgh at home. The Tigers blew out the Panthers, 52-17, to improve to 8-1 on the season.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its top 25 poll. Here’s the latest from ESPN’s computer model:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Wisconsin
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Georgia
  8. Florida
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Oregon
  11. BYU
  12. Cincinnati
  13. Texas
  14. Iowa
  15. Auburn
  16. USC
  17. Iowa State
  18. Indiana
  19. UCF
  20. Northwestern
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. North Carolina
  23. Miami
  24. TCU
  25. LSU

The official new top 25 polls will be released later on Sunday afternoon. The new College Football Playoff rankings will be out on Tuesday night.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.