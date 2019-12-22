The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN’s Updated Picks For LSU-Oklahoma, Ohio State-Clemson

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

We’re now less than a week away from the 2019 College Football Playoff. The two semifinal games are set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The four College Football Playoff teams – LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma – are getting ready to travel to their semifinal locations. The Tigers and the Sooners will be playing in Atlanta, while the Buckeyes and the other Tigers will be in Phoenix.

There’s already been some notable College Football Playoff news, as multiple key Oklahoma players will not be playing against LSU.

Who’s going to emerge victorious in these games?

Here are the latest picks from ESPN’s Football Power Index.

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Winner: LSU, 67.3 percent

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at home against Arkansas.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

Winner: Ohio State, 54.4 percent

Justin Fields walks onto the field at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

(Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

***

Saturday can’t get here soon enough.

Who are you picking in these College Football Playoff games?

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.