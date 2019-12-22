ESPN’s Updated Picks For LSU-Oklahoma, Ohio State-Clemson

We’re now less than a week away from the 2019 College Football Playoff. The two semifinal games are set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The four College Football Playoff teams – LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma – are getting ready to travel to their semifinal locations. The Tigers and the Sooners will be playing in Atlanta, while the Buckeyes and the other Tigers will be in Phoenix.

There’s already been some notable College Football Playoff news, as multiple key Oklahoma players will not be playing against LSU.

Who’s going to emerge victorious in these games?

Here are the latest picks from ESPN’s Football Power Index.

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Winner: LSU, 67.3 percent

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

Winner: Ohio State, 54.4 percent

***

Saturday can’t get here soon enough.

Who are you picking in these College Football Playoff games?