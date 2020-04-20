ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated ahead of the start of the 2020 college football season.

The state of the 2020 college football season remains up in the air. Those close to the sport believe a season will be played, but it could be pushed back until later in the fall – or even the spring.

“College leaders speaking to SI on Wednesday expressed optimism that a season will be played, but that delaying the start—possibly until October—is an option gaining steam. Playing the season in the spring, with a February start, has been bantered about as well, or even shortening a season that begins in October to include only conference games,” Sports Illustrated reported last week.

ESPN’s Football Power Index top 25 has updated anyway. Here’s the latest top 25 heading into what will hopefully be a great 2020 season:

Clemson Ohio State Alabama Wisconsin Georgia LSU Penn State Oregon Auburn Oklahoma Texas Florida USC UCF Texas A&M Notre Dame Oklahoma State Virginia Tech Michigan Louisville TCU Iowa Indiana Utah Northwestern

Clemson and Ohio State are a pretty unanimous No. 1 and No. 2 heading into the season. Both teams return a lot of talent, including stars at the quarterback position.

Alabama will have a new quarterback in 2020, with Mac Jones taking over for Tua Tagovailoa, but the Crimson Tide will enter the year as the SEC favorite.

Wisconsin at No. 4 is probably the biggest surprise in the top 25.

You can view ESPN’s full rankings here.