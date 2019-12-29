ESPN Updates Its Top 25 After The College Football Playoff Games

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated following the College Football Playoff semifinal games that took place on Saturday night. The results are pretty surprising.

This new top 25 doesn’t really mean anything, of course, but it appears that ESPN’s computer thinks the best team lost on Saturday night.

Ohio State is No. 1 in ESPN’s Football Power Index after Saturday night’s game. The Buckeyes lost to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

Here’s the full top 25:

Ohio State Clemson LSU Alabama Georgia Auburn Oregon Florida Penn State Wisconsin Notre Dame Michigan Oklahoma Utah Iowa Washington Baylor Texas A&M Minnesota UCF Texas Iowa State USC Memphis Oklahoma State

Clemson and LSU will meet in the national championship game in two weeks. The game should be a great one, but according to ESPN’s FPI, the best team won’t be playing in it.

