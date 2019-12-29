The Spun

ESPN Updates Its Top 25 After The College Football Playoff Games

Joe Burrow celebrates a play in the first half of LSU vs. Oklahoma.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter over the Oklahoma Sooners during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated following the College Football Playoff semifinal games that took place on Saturday night. The results are pretty surprising.

This new top 25 doesn’t really mean anything, of course, but it appears that ESPN’s computer thinks the best team lost on Saturday night.

Ohio State is No. 1 in ESPN’s Football Power Index after Saturday night’s game. The Buckeyes lost to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

Here’s the full top 25:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Clemson
  3. LSU
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Auburn
  7. Oregon
  8. Florida
  9. Penn State
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Michigan
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Utah
  15. Iowa
  16. Washington
  17. Baylor
  18. Texas A&M
  19. Minnesota
  20. UCF
  21. Texas
  22. Iowa State
  23. USC
  24. Memphis
  25. Oklahoma State

Clemson and LSU will meet in the national championship game in two weeks. The game should be a great one, but according to ESPN’s FPI, the best team won’t be playing in it.

You can view ESPN’s full rankings here.


