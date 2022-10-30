ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning.
Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November.
The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and the AP Poll - and the first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out next month - but until then, we have the Football Power Index rankings.
Here's the complete top 25:
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Clemson
- Utah
- LSU
- USC
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Ole Miss
- TCU
- Baylor
- Kansas State
- Mississippi State
- Notre Dame
- Minnesota
- UCLA
- Florida State
- Wisconsin
- Maryland
- Illinois
- Oklahoma
The new Coaches' Poll and AP Poll top 25 will come out later on Sunday afternoon.
It'll be interesting to see if there's another shakeup at the top of the polls.