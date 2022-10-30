ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning.

Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November.

The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and the AP Poll - and the first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out next month - but until then, we have the Football Power Index rankings.

Here's the complete top 25:

Ohio State Alabama Georgia Michigan Tennessee Texas Clemson Utah LSU USC Oregon Penn State Ole Miss TCU Baylor Kansas State Mississippi State Notre Dame Minnesota UCLA Florida State Wisconsin Maryland Illinois Oklahoma

The new Coaches' Poll and AP Poll top 25 will come out later on Sunday afternoon.

It'll be interesting to see if there's another shakeup at the top of the polls.