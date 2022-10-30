ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Skip to main content
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning.

Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November.

The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and the AP Poll - and the first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out next month - but until then, we have the Football Power Index rankings.

Here's the complete top 25:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Michigan
  5. Tennessee
  6. Texas
  7. Clemson
  8. Utah
  9. LSU
  10. USC
  11. Oregon
  12. Penn State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. TCU
  15. Baylor
  16. Kansas State
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Minnesota
  20. UCLA
  21. Florida State
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Maryland
  24. Illinois
  25. Oklahoma

The new Coaches' Poll and AP Poll top 25 will come out later on Sunday afternoon.

It'll be interesting to see if there's another shakeup at the top of the polls.