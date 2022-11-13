ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Another big-time college football weekend is in the books.
Saturday featured some pretty notable results across the country, with Georgia continuing to look dominant, Ohio State and Michigan playing like they're on a collision course for two weeks from now, TCU holding on against Texas and more.
Following the latest college football games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings.
Here's the latest Football Power Index rankings top 25 as we head deeper into November:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Texas
- Penn State
- Clemson
- LSU
- Florida State
- Kansas State
- Oregon
- USC
- Ole Miss
- TCU
- Notre Dame
- Minnesota
- Baylor
- Mississippi State
- UCF
- Louisville
- Wisconsin
- Florida
- Oklahoma
The official new top 25 polls, the Coaches' Poll and the AP Poll, will be out later on Sunday afternoon.
The new College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 rankings will come out on Tuesday night.