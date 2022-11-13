ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Another big-time college football weekend is in the books.

Saturday featured some pretty notable results across the country, with Georgia continuing to look dominant, Ohio State and Michigan playing like they're on a collision course for two weeks from now, TCU holding on against Texas and more.

Following the latest college football games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings.

Here's the latest Football Power Index rankings top 25 as we head deeper into November:

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Michigan Tennessee Utah Texas Penn State Clemson LSU Florida State Kansas State Oregon USC Ole Miss TCU Notre Dame Minnesota Baylor Mississippi State UCF Louisville Wisconsin Florida Oklahoma

The official new top 25 polls, the Coaches' Poll and the AP Poll, will be out later on Sunday afternoon.

The new College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 rankings will come out on Tuesday night.