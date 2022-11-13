Skip to main content
12
New Articles

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Another big-time college football weekend is in the books.

Saturday featured some pretty notable results across the country, with Georgia continuing to look dominant, Ohio State and Michigan playing like they're on a collision course for two weeks from now, TCU holding on against Texas and more.

Following the latest college football games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings.

Here's the latest Football Power Index rankings top 25 as we head deeper into November:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Michigan
  5. Tennessee
  6. Utah
  7. Texas 
  8. Penn State
  9. Clemson
  10. LSU
  11. Florida State
  12. Kansas State
  13. Oregon
  14. USC
  15. Ole Miss
  16. TCU
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Minnesota
  19. Baylor
  20. Mississippi State
  21. UCF
  22. Louisville
  23. Wisconsin
  24. Florida
  25. Oklahoma

The official new top 25 polls, the Coaches' Poll and the AP Poll, will be out later on Sunday afternoon.

The new College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 rankings will come out on Tuesday night.