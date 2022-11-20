ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

With one week to go in the regular season, who's in?

ESPN's college football experts have updated their College Football Playoff picks with one week to go in the 2022 regular season.

With Tennessee losing on Saturday night, the potential College Football Playoff field is getting smaller.

Here's who ESPN's experts like right now, as we head into the final week of the year.

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan

David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan

Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. USC

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

The big question moving forward will be what happens following the Ohio State vs. Michigan game?

Can the Buckeyes and the Wolverines both make it, or will someone else get in following that game?