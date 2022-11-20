ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks
With one week to go in the regular season, who's in?
ESPN's college football experts have updated their College Football Playoff picks with one week to go in the 2022 regular season.
With Tennessee losing on Saturday night, the potential College Football Playoff field is getting smaller.
Here's who ESPN's experts like right now, as we head into the final week of the year.
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan
David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan
Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. USC
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
The big question moving forward will be what happens following the Ohio State vs. Michigan game?
Can the Buckeyes and the Wolverines both make it, or will someone else get in following that game?