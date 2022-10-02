ESPN's Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following another eventful weekend in the college football world.

Week 5 of the 2022 college football regular season was a big one, with several games between ranked teams.

Georgia and Alabama both played tight contests, with the Bulldogs barely escaping Missouri and the Crimson Tide holding off Arkansas on the road.

Here's the latest top 25 rankings from ESPN:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Michigan Clemson Texas Utah LSU Ole Miss Tennessee USC Penn State TCU Minnesota Oklahoma State Baylor Mississippi State Notre Dame Oklahoma Cincinnati Maryland Oregon Washington Kentucky NC State

The official new Top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday afternoon, with the Coaches' Poll and the AP Poll.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out later this month.