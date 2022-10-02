ESPN's Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following another eventful weekend in the college football world.
Week 5 of the 2022 college football regular season was a big one, with several games between ranked teams.
Georgia and Alabama both played tight contests, with the Bulldogs barely escaping Missouri and the Crimson Tide holding off Arkansas on the road.
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following Week 5.
Here's the latest top 25 rankings from ESPN:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Texas
- Utah
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- USC
- Penn State
- TCU
- Minnesota
- Oklahoma State
- Baylor
- Mississippi State
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Cincinnati
- Maryland
- Oregon
- Washington
- Kentucky
- NC State
The official new Top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday afternoon, with the Coaches' Poll and the AP Poll.
The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out later this month.