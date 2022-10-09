Skip to main content
ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Week 6 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. 

The sixth week of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Tennessee's dominant win at LSU, Ohio State's thrashing at Michigan State and Alabama's near-loss at Texas A&M.

Following the Week 6 games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings.

Here's the latest top 25 rankings from ESPN's Football Power Index model:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Texas
  5. Michigan
  6. Clemson
  7. Tennessee
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Utah
  10. USC
  11. LSU
  12. Penn State
  13. Mississippi State
  14. Oregon
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Baylor
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. TCU
  19. Minnesota
  20. Maryland
  21. UCF
  22. Purdue
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Wake Forest
  25. Kansas State

The official new college football top 25 polls will come out later on Sunday afternoon.

The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out in less than a month,