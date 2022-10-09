ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Week 6 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books.

The sixth week of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Tennessee's dominant win at LSU, Ohio State's thrashing at Michigan State and Alabama's near-loss at Texas A&M.

Following the Week 6 games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings.

Here's the latest top 25 rankings from ESPN's Football Power Index model:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Texas Michigan Clemson Tennessee Ole Miss Utah USC LSU Penn State Mississippi State Oregon Notre Dame Baylor Oklahoma State TCU Minnesota Maryland UCF Purdue Texas A&M Wake Forest Kansas State

The official new college football top 25 polls will come out later on Sunday afternoon.

The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out in less than a month,