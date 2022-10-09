ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Week 6 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books.
The sixth week of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Tennessee's dominant win at LSU, Ohio State's thrashing at Michigan State and Alabama's near-loss at Texas A&M.
Following the Week 6 games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings.
Here's the latest top 25 rankings from ESPN's Football Power Index model:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Texas
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- USC
- LSU
- Penn State
- Mississippi State
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Baylor
- Oklahoma State
- TCU
- Minnesota
- Maryland
- UCF
- Purdue
- Texas A&M
- Wake Forest
- Kansas State
The official new college football top 25 polls will come out later on Sunday afternoon.
The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out in less than a month,