Look: ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following a wild Saturday in the college football world. 

Week 7 of the 2022 college football season was perhaps its craziest one yet, highlighted by Tennessee's wild win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium.

ESPN's computer model has since updated its top 25 rankings.

Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Michigan
  5. Texas
  6. Tennessee
  7. Clemson
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Utah
  10. USC
  11. LSU
  12. Oregon
  13. TCU
  14. Penn State
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Mississippi State
  17. Minnesota
  18. Baylor
  19. UCF
  20. Maryland
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Texas A&M
  23. Kansas State
  24. Syracuse
  25. Florida State

The official new Top 25 polls will be released later on Sunday afternoon.

You can view the full Football Power Index computer model rankings here.