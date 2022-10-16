Look: ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following a wild Saturday in the college football world.

Week 7 of the 2022 college football season was perhaps its craziest one yet, highlighted by Tennessee's wild win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium.

ESPN's computer model has since updated its top 25 rankings.

Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN:

Ohio State Alabama Georgia Michigan Texas Tennessee Clemson Ole Miss Utah USC LSU Oregon TCU Penn State Oklahoma State Mississippi State Minnesota Baylor UCF Maryland Notre Dame Texas A&M Kansas State Syracuse Florida State

The official new Top 25 polls will be released later on Sunday afternoon.

You can view the full Football Power Index computer model rankings here.