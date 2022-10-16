Look: ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following a wild Saturday in the college football world.
Week 7 of the 2022 college football season was perhaps its craziest one yet, highlighted by Tennessee's wild win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
ESPN's computer model has since updated its top 25 rankings.
Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN:
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Clemson
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- USC
- LSU
- Oregon
- TCU
- Penn State
- Oklahoma State
- Mississippi State
- Minnesota
- Baylor
- UCF
- Maryland
- Notre Dame
- Texas A&M
- Kansas State
- Syracuse
- Florida State
The official new Top 25 polls will be released later on Sunday afternoon.
You can view the full Football Power Index computer model rankings here.