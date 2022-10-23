ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season.
Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season.
Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama got back on track, Tennessee continued to power on and Clemson remained undefeated with a late comeback, among other things.
ESPN's Football Power Index has since updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning:
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Clemson
- Utah
- LSU
- USC
- Penn State
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- TCU
- Mississippi State
- Baylor
- Syracuse
- Wake Forest
- Florida State
- Notre Dame
- Minnesota
- Kansas State
- Wisconsin
- Maryland
The official new Top 25 polls will be released on Sunday afternoon, with the AP Poll and the Coaches' Poll.
The College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released next month.