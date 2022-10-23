ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season.

Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season.

Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama got back on track, Tennessee continued to power on and Clemson remained undefeated with a late comeback, among other things.

ESPN's Football Power Index has since updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning:

Ohio State Alabama Georgia Michigan Tennessee Texas Clemson Utah LSU USC Penn State Ole Miss Oregon Oklahoma State TCU Mississippi State Baylor Syracuse Wake Forest Florida State Notre Dame Minnesota Kansas State Wisconsin Maryland

The official new Top 25 polls will be released on Sunday afternoon, with the AP Poll and the Coaches' Poll.

The College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released next month.