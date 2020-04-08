ESPN’s Bomani Jones To Dabo Swinney: ‘Stop Being Stupid’

Dabo Swinney has made it abundantly clear that he thinks college football will start on time this fall. He also admit that his optimistic approach may offend the public, which appears to be true.

The latest person to state their frustration with Clemson’s head coach is ESPN personality Bomani Jones. During an appearance on Highly Questionable, he said that Swinney was “being stupid.”

Jones isn’t afraid to let his voice be heard on any subject. So, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he’s stating how he feels about a topic that is bigger than football.

Swinney shouldn’t be penalized for being an optimistic person. However, his words hold a ton of weight and it’s imperative that he doesn’t give any of his followers false hope.

Here’s what Jones said about Swinney on Highly Questionable, via 247Sports:

“What’s so dangerous about what he’s saying is, he’s acting like we can just wish this thing away and that’s not what it is,” Jones said on ESPN’s “Highly Questionable” show. “Stop being stupid, Dabo. ‘Cause right now you’re being stupid.”

It’s highly unlikely Jones’ remarks affect Swinney, especially when you consider his recent statement.

“That’s one thing I’ve learned over the years,” Swinney said. “I don’t get affected by that. I just speak my heart.”

Whether you agree with Swinney’s optimistic approach or not, it’s safe to say we all miss sports right now.