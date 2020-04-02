ESPN’s Chris Fallica Addresses ‘College GameDay’ Plans

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit turned many heads when he said he’s not sure if there will be a college football season this fall. The health concerns around the globe have definitely made things challenging, but as of right now there’s no telling if fall sports are in jeopardy.

While there are plenty of reasons to be concerned about the 2020 season, ESPN’s Chris Fallica is taking an optimistic approach to this situation. During an interview with 247Sports, he shared his thoughts on what the plans might be for College GameDay this year.

Fallica obviously knows the fans make College GameDay one of the best sports shows in the world, but the recent virus outbreak could force the show to be done inside a studio. Nonetheless, the plan right now is for College GameDay to be on air.

“I would certainly think if there is college football, there will be be a College GameDay show,” Fallica told 247Sports. “We could do it from the studio if we needed to. Obviously that wouldn’t be the most ideal situation, but if there are games that need to be covered we’ll provide 2-3 hours of entertainment for people in the morning from Bristol.”

ESPN's @chrisfallica is optimistic about College GameDay's 2020 fate. More from his 247Sports 'Social Distance' video interview with @BudElliott3 pic.twitter.com/Xl5gKyvUdR — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 1, 2020

Not having thousands of fans behind the crew would be unfortunate. After all, everyone loves to watch Lee Corso rile up fans over his headgear selection.

An in-studio show definitely hurts College GameDay in terms of its allure, but the priority is to make sure everyone stays safe.

This situation is worth monitoring as we inch closer to the college football season.