ESPN's Chris Fallica Called Out Playoff Committee Over 1 Ranking

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released Tuesday night on ESPN.

There's always something to question about where the committee slots teams, and ESPN's Chris "The Bear" Fallica zeroed in on Ohio State's ranking last night.

Fallica did not understand how the committee arrived at putting the No. 2 Buckeyes over No. 3 Georgia, especially when it said Tennessee was No. 1 because of its overall resume.

“But it’s interesting that you went resume with Tennessee, the fact that they’ve got the best win in the country against Alabama, they have the win at LSU, then for No. 2, Ohio State, just a football judgement, we’re second, we’re going to put them over Georgia who has similar efficiency metrics, and a better win than Ohio State just kind of curious," Fallica said, via Saturday Down South.

“Look, none of this really matters, if Georgia beats Tennessee this week, they’re going to go to No. 1,” he continued. “But it’s just funny how they just make up the rules as they go along and just kind of slot things in.”

Kirk Herbstreit challenged Fallica's assertion that the committee is making it up as they go, but we have a feeling "The Bear" isn't the only person who feels that way.

The good news is we've got a month until the final CFP rankings are released and the four-team field is set.

There's plenty of time for things to be settled on the field and taken out of the committee's hands.