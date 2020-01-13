Tonight’s national title game between LSU and Clemson will mark the conclusion of the 2019 college football season. Once the game is over, there will be one final top 10 poll to reflect on the best teams from the year.

Chris Fallica of ESPN’s College GameDay has been following all of the teams closely all year, and feels that he’s pretty much ready to cast his vote for a final top 10.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Fallica revealed how he’d vote if given a ballot. The only result that’s pending is No. 1 and No. 2, which he’ll determine based on tonight’s result.

Here is Chris Fallica’s final college football top 10:

Clemson/LSU Clemson/LSU Ohio State Georgia Alabama Florida Oregon Penn State Notre Dame Oklahoma

If I were voting on a final Top 10. Top 3 need no explanation. The rest, I’m sure EVERYONE will agree! Enjoy the game tonight, hoping it lives up to expectations! pic.twitter.com/uUndxceyyH — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) January 13, 2020

Fallica explained that Georgia over Alabama comes from the Bulldogs’ superior regular season win quality.

Florida, despite being a two-loss team, lost to two of the Power Five’s best teams, justifying their spot.

As for Oregon, Fallica noted that there was a big moral to learn from their inability to get into the CFP. He explained that losing a big non-conference game outweighs winning a conference title.

Rounding out the list were Penn State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma, all of whom finished with two losses.

Do you agree with Fallica’s top 10?