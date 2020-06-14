The coronavirus still presents a major problem for many states as we enter mid-June. With less than three months before the start of the college football season, games played in front of limited capacity crowds or empty stadiums is starting to appear like an inevitability.

But what do the players feel about the possibility of playing amid a pandemic? On one hand, playing is crucial to potentially going pro. On the other hand, it would be hard to begrudge them for sitting it out with so much danger in playing.

ESPN conducted a poll of 73 college football players and found some interesting results. The question presented was, “Are you comfortable practicing and playing games without a coronavirus vaccine?”

Of the 73 respondents, 64 of them said “Yes.” Eight respondents said “No” and one said “Somewhat.” That’s still an overwhelming 87-percent of college football players willing to take the field in this environment.

But as the questions got a little more specific about the conditions of the games, the eagerness to play also went down.

Only 59 of the players said they were willing to play the game in empty stadiums. The general sense is that fans add a ton of value to the experience, and that keeping them out should be a last resort.

As for prep time, half of the respondents said that they will need at least six weeks in order to prepare for the season. 17 said four weeks, and another 17 said eight weeks.

There are a lot of questions that need answering, but it seems like a good portion of some players are willing to give it a chance in almost any case.