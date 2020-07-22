ESPN’s ‘College Football Live’ Is Unanimous On Season Prediction

Sports fans around the country are anxiously waiting to find out if college football will be played this fall. While there are plenty of reasons to be concerned, the College Football Live crew for ESPN sounds optimistic about the upcoming season.

The United States hasn’t done a great job of slowing down COVID-19. In fact, the deadly virus is spreading rapidly in more than half of the 50 states. That alone has many people worried if the NCAA can go through with fall sports.

ESPN analysts like Paul Finebaum believe there is a less than 50 percent chance that college football happens this fall. On the other hand, David Pollack and his coworkers on College Football Live think the NCAA will figure out a solution.

College Football Live discussed the upcoming season and the likelihood of it happening. Pollack did his best to give fans some hope heading into August.

Here’s what Pollack said about the 2020 season, via Saturday Down South:

“I’m very optimistic,” Pollack said on the show. “I know there’s a lot of pessimism going on, Rece, and you’re gonna find plenty of negativity – all you got to do is look for it about football not coming back and the reasons not to. But I do feel optimistic. I think that all the people that have so much involvement, so much say, I think they can find a way to continue to make this work.”

Joey Galloway agreed with Pollack’s comments, saying “I think we’re going to have a football season.”

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shares the same stance on this topic as Galloway and Pollack. He anticipates football to be played this fall in some capacity.

We’ll find out in the coming weeks if the college football season will begin on time.