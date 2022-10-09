ESPN's College Football Playoff Picks After Week 6
Week 6 of the 2022 college football regular season is in the books.
The sixth week of the 2022 college football regular season was a big one, with Ohio State thumping Michigan State, Alabama barely escaping Texas A&M and Tennessee throttling LSU, among other games.
Following Week 6, ESPN's college football reporters have updated their College Football Playoff picks.
Here's who ESPN has making it after Week 6:
Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Alabama 3. Georgia 4. Michigan
Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. USC
Chris Low: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Ohio State 2. Alabama 3. Georgia 4. Clemson
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
As you can see, Ohio State is starting to get some serious love at No. 1.
The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out next month.