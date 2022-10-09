ESPN's College Football Playoff Picks After Week 6

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 6 of the 2022 college football regular season is in the books.

The sixth week of the 2022 college football regular season was a big one, with Ohio State thumping Michigan State, Alabama barely escaping Texas A&M and Tennessee throttling LSU, among other games.

Following Week 6, ESPN's college football reporters have updated their College Football Playoff picks.

Here's who ESPN has making it after Week 6:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Alabama 3. Georgia 4. Michigan

Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. USC

Chris Low: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Ohio State 2. Alabama 3. Georgia 4. Clemson

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

As you can see, Ohio State is starting to get some serious love at No. 1.

The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out next month.