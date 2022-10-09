Skip to main content
54
New Articles

ESPN's College Football Playoff Picks After Week 6

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit on the set.

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 6 of the 2022 college football regular season is in the books.

The sixth week of the 2022 college football regular season was a big one, with Ohio State thumping Michigan State, Alabama barely escaping Texas A&M and Tennessee throttling LSU, among other games.

Following Week 6, ESPN's college football reporters have updated their College Football Playoff picks.

Here's who ESPN has making it after Week 6:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Alabama 3. Georgia 4. Michigan
Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. USC
Chris Low: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Ohio State 2. Alabama 3. Georgia 4. Clemson
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

As you can see, Ohio State is starting to get some serious love at No. 1.

The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out next month.