ESPN’s College Football Playoff Predictor Has Updated After Week 6

After an eventful Week 6 on the gridiron, ESPN’s College Football Playoff Predictor has officially updated its rankings.

We’re getting closer to every Power Five conference playing games at the same time this season. Once that happens, the College Football Playoff picture will begin to take shape.

Right now, ESPN’s Playoff Predictor gives Clemson the best chance to make the CFP (75 percent) while claiming Ohio State has the best odds of winning it all (27 percent). Alabama and Georgia round out the top four.

Wisconsin and Oregon are knocking on the door, according to the playoff predictor. Of course, the Buckeyes, Badgers and Ducks have yet to play a game.

Clemson (75 percent chance of making playoff, 24 percent chance of winning title) Ohio State (71 percent chance of making playoff, 27 percent chance of winning title) Alabama (66 percent chance of making playoff, 19 percent chance of winning title) Georgia (53 percent chance of making playoff, 13 percent chance of winning title)

Undoubtedly, the Playoff Predictor top four will change after this weekend. That’s because Alabama and Georgia play each other Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

As for the Big Ten, they’ll open things up next weekend, while the Pac-12 is planning a November start.