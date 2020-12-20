ESPN’s College Football Playoff Predictor Releases Final Simulation

The Spun

A closeup of Brian Kelly addressing the media.ATLANTA, GA - December 6: Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly speaks at the College Football Playoff Semifinal Head Coaches News Conference on December 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Championship Saturday was as good as advertised with some close games, record-breaking performances and last-minute wins. But only four of the teams that played this weekend will be in the College Football Playoff.

Following the conclusion of the last games, ESPN ran its College Football Playoff predictor to see who the committee is most likely to pick today. The results aren’t terribly surprising though.

No. 1 Alabama maintains the largest probability at 98.9-percent of getting in. The Crimson Tide have been given an almost 50-percent chance of winning the national title.

Getting the second best odds are Ohio State with 89.3-percent. They also have the second-best odds of winning the whole thing at 20.9-percent.

The two ACC teams – Clemson and Notre Dame – have split meetings this year, but both have strong odds of getting in. Clemson has a 83.8-percent shot, while Notre Dame has 66.8-percent. But the Tigers were given significantly higher odds of winning the national title at 20.4-percent versus the Fighting Irish’s 5.1-percent.

On the outside looking in this scenario is Texas A&M, who ESPN gave respectable 33.6-percent shot at making the College Football Playoff. Cincinnati, who topped Tulsa to win The American Athletic Conference Championship last night, came in sixth at 18.1-percent.

Given the circumstances surrounding this season, there isn’t a more uneven group of resumes than this one. What we’ve seen on the field may have far more influence than how many times we’ve seen it.

