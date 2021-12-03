ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Atlanta on Saturday to preview what’s expected to be a thrilling conference championship weekend.

There will be plenty of notable games, but none more important than the SEC Championship. No. 1 Georgia will look to cement its spot in the College Football Playoff in a bout against No. 3 Alabama.

In the Big 12, No. 5 Oklahoma State battles No. 9 Baylor. No. 2 Michigan clashes against No. 13 Iowa over in Big Ten territory. And No. 4 Cincinnati will try and impress the playoff committee in a bout against No. 21 Houston.

The College GameDay crew will be in Atlanta to preview it all. The Zac Brown Band, meanwhile, will join the show to make a few predictions.

ESPN’s celebrity guest pickers have been a mixed bag so far this season.

Notable guest appearances included Bill Walton, Ken Jeong, Mark Cuban, Danica Patrick and Saquon Barkley. Most of the others have been musicians who didn’t come to the show very well prepared.

Let’s hope the Zac Brown Band knows their football, especially for such a big weekend of it.

This weekend will decide which four teams head to the College Football Playoff. The only team that feels good about its positioning is Georgia. The Bulldogs can probably afford a loss to No. 3 Alabama and still get into the postseason.

Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati, meanwhile, need to win to get in.

ESPN’s College GameDay gets going early Saturday morning at 9 a.m. ET.