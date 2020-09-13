ESPN’s College GameDay Announces Its Week 3 Destination

ESPN’s College GameDay has announced where it’s heading for Week 3 of the 2020 regular season.

The beloved college football pregame show was on the road on Saturday. ESPN’s College GameDay was live from Wake Forest before the Demon Deacons’ game against No. 1 Clemson.

ESPN’s show looks a little different this year, as there aren’t any fans in attendance. Longtime analyst Lee Corso is doing the show from home, as well. But it’s still College GameDay and few things in sports are more enjoyable than the college football pregame show.

The show will be back on the road in Week 3. ESPN announced on Saturday night where it’s heading for the Sept. 19 show.

ESPN will be in Louisville for the Cardinals’ game against Miami next weekend.

Miami and Louisville are set to kick off in primetime next weekend. The battle between the Cardinals and the Hurricanes was originally scheduled to kick off earlier in the day, but the game was pushed back to a 7:30 p.m. E.T. start.

The Hurricanes opened the season with a victory over UAB, while the Cardinals defeated Western Kentucky, 35-21.

Louisville and Miami are set to kick off shortly following 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.

ESPN’s College GameDay airs from 9 a.m. E.T. to noon E.T.