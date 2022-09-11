ESPN's College GameDay Announces Stunning Week 3 Destination
ESPN's College GameDay spent Week 1 in Columbus and Week 2 in Austin, both big college towns home to Ohio State and Texas, respectively.
Next Saturday, ESPN is opting to go the small college town route in an unprecedented pick.
ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Boone, North Carolina next Saturday for the Troy vs. Appalachian State game.
"GAMEDAY IS COMING TO BOONE Home of @AppState_FB," College GameDay announced.
App State told its players the news following their incredible upset win over No. 6 Texas A&M Saturday night.
What a moment. App State will no doubt have a little extra juice in practice next week.
App State battles Troy next Saturday. College GameDay will be in town for the week.