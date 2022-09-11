ESPN's College GameDay Announces Stunning Week 3 Destination

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN's College GameDay spent Week 1 in Columbus and Week 2 in Austin, both big college towns home to Ohio State and Texas, respectively.

Next Saturday, ESPN is opting to go the small college town route in an unprecedented pick.

ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Boone, North Carolina next Saturday for the Troy vs. Appalachian State game.

"GAMEDAY IS COMING TO BOONE Home of @AppState_FB," College GameDay announced.

App State told its players the news following their incredible upset win over No. 6 Texas A&M Saturday night.

What a moment. App State will no doubt have a little extra juice in practice next week.

App State battles Troy next Saturday. College GameDay will be in town for the week.