ESPN’s College GameDay Received Massive Ratings At The Masters

ESPN’s College GameDay took a detour from its usual college campus destinations last Saturday. Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and the rest of the crew visited the Masters at Augusta, instead.

The Masters typically takes place in April each year. But the pandemic threw a wrench in those plans, forcing the iconic tournament to be delayed all the way until just last week. College GameDay couldn’t pass up the opportunity to pay a visit to Augusta.

There were no college football matchups between top-25 teams last weekend, making ESPN’s decision to visit the Masters on Saturday that much easier. The entire show was a massive success and a truly memorable episode.

College GameDay at the Masters reportedly “averaged 1.8M viewers Saturday during the final 2 hrs on ESPN … the most-viewed telecast from 10a-12p this year.”

The show’s success this past weekend may cause ESPN to consider taking visits to uncommon venues in future years.

College GameDay typically visits the campus of the home team involved in college football’s top game of the weekend. And that’s not going to change anytime soon. But ESPN may want to consider branching out – like the network did by visiting the Masters – every once in a while.

The Masters always garners a massive audience, so it comes as no surprise the College GameDay visit to Augusta did the same. It will certainly be an episode to remember for months to come.