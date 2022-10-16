ESPN's Computer Has A New National Title Prediction

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's computer model has a new national title prediction following Week 7.

Week 7 of the 2022 regular season saw Alabama losing to Tennessee, Michigan beating Penn State, USC getting upset by Utah and much more.

Following Week 7, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its national title prediction.

ESPN had been going heavy on Alabama, though the Crimson Tide are out now.

The Football Power Index's new national championship game prediction:

Ohio State over Georgia

Ohio State is now the lone favorite to win it all, following Alabama's loss to Tennessee.

You can view the full Football Power Index rankings and predictions here.