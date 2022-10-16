ESPN's Computer Has A New National Title Prediction
ESPN's computer model has a new national title prediction following Week 7.
Week 7 of the 2022 regular season saw Alabama losing to Tennessee, Michigan beating Penn State, USC getting upset by Utah and much more.
Following Week 7, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its national title prediction.
ESPN had been going heavy on Alabama, though the Crimson Tide are out now.
The Football Power Index's new national championship game prediction:
- Ohio State over Georgia
Ohio State is now the lone favorite to win it all, following Alabama's loss to Tennessee.
You can view the full Football Power Index rankings and predictions here.