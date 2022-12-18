ESPN's Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away at this point.
On New Year's Eve, Michigan is set to take on TCU, while Georgia is scheduled to face Ohio State.
Who is going to emerge with the wins?
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its picks for the game.
Michigan vs. TCU
Winner: Michigan, 66.5 percent
Georgia vs. Ohio State
Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent
***
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff games can't get here soon enough.
Who will you be picking to win?