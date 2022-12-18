ESPN's Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away at this point.

On New Year's Eve, Michigan is set to take on TCU, while Georgia is scheduled to face Ohio State.

Who is going to emerge with the wins?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its picks for the game.

Michigan vs. TCU

Winner: Michigan, 66.5 percent

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 03: Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to press after winning the Big Ten football championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 43-22 over the Purdue Boilermakers. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Georgia vs. Ohio State

Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

***

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff games can't get here soon enough.

Who will you be picking to win?