ESPN's Computer Releases New National Title Prediction

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A general view of a flyover during the singing of the National Anthem before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With Week 6 of the 2022 college football regular season in the books, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its national title prediction.

ESPN's Football Power Index still sees two teams above the rest moving forward.

The ESPN computer model has Alabama taking down Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national title game, though the Crimson Tide's edge is getting closer.

ESPN is currently giving Alabama a 31.6 percent chance of winning the national championship, while Ohio State has a 28.0 percent chance of winning it.

Georgia is currently third-best, with a 19.3 percent chance.

You can view ESPN's complete Football Power Index projections here.