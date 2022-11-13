ESPN's Computer Reveals Michigan vs. Illinois Prediction

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sideline while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan must worry about Illinois before going to Columbus for an enormous matchup against Ohio State.

Illinois is no pushover. Despite losing their last two games, the No. 21 Fighting Illini are 7-3 this season while ceding just 12.5 points per game.

However, ESPN's FPI still sees the Wolverines as a massive favorite to stay undefeated into Thanksgiving. The Matchup Predictor gives Michigan a 90.7 percent win probability for its upcoming Big Ten bout.

That's right in line with Ohio State's 90.2 percent likelihood of defeating Maryland on the road. If the Wolverines and Buckeyes prevail, they'll set up a Nov. 26 showdown of epic proportions.

Michigan hasn't fallen for any trap games yet this year. Jim Harbaugh's team has won all but one game (a 34-27 victory over Maryland) by double digits without ever trailing in the fourth quarter.

ESPN projects another Michigan win, and the oddsmakers foreshadow another lopsided one with a 17-point spread.

Michigan will look to knock out Illinois Saturday at noon ET on ABC.