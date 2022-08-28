ESPN's Computer: These 4 Teams Can Go Undefeated

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College Gameday analysts Lee Corso (L) and Kirk Herbstreit pose on set at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season is here.

Week Zero was eventful, highlighted by Nebraska's loss to Northwestern out in Dublin, Ireland.

Week One will bring even better games, highlighted by Ohio State vs. Notre Dame and Oregon vs. Georgia, among other contests.

Which teams can go undefeated this year?

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, these four teams can go undefeated:

Ohio State - 32 percent chance

Georgia - 20 percent chance

Alabama - 16 percent chance

Clemson - 14 percent chance

Week One can't get here soon enough.

You can view ESPN's Football Power Index projections here.