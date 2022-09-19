ESPN's Computer Thinks 6 Teams Could Finish Undefeated

TEMPE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 2: Members of the Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleading team run out on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl on January 2, 2004 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Wildcats 35-28. (Photo by Elsa /Getty Images)

We're three weeks into the 2022 college football season and there are still several teams yet to lose a game.

That won't be the case for long, though. As the weeks go on, the number of undefeated teams will get smaller and smaller, potentially reaching zero.

But ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, is currently giving six teams a decent chance at finishing the regular season with no losses.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, six teams have a better than 5 percent chance of running the table:

Georgia - 32.7 percent

Ohio State - 23.7 percent

Alabama - 14.5 percent

Clemson - 12 percent

USC - 8.3 percent

Michigan - 5.4 percent

A couple of these teams play each other, as Ohio State and Michigan will meet in Columbus at the end of the regular season.

Alabama and Georgia could meet in the SEC Championship Game, too.

Where do you see things shaping up?