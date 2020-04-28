ESPN’s FPI Predicts College Football’s Strongest Conference In 2020

The SEC dominated the 2020 NFL Draft over the weekend. The league had a record-setting draft, with 63 players taken, including six inside the top 10.

This was the norm for the conference, of course. The SEC has had 50-plus players take in the NFL Draft for six consecutive years. Ole Miss was the only program in the conference without a draft pick.

Will the SEC dominate on the college football field in 2020, too? ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its conference predictions.

According to ESPN’s computer projections, the Big 12 – not the SEC – is projected to be the toughest conference to play in this season. 247Sports’ Brad Crawford ran the numbers:

Here’s a surprise — the Big 12 enters the 2020 season as potentially college football’s most competitive league. Thanks to top-to-bottom balance per ESPN’s FPI, the Big 12 features two title contenders — Oklahoma at No. 10 and Texas at No. 11 — along with several teams on the verge, including Oklahoma State (No. 17) and Iowa State (No. 27). With nine teams in the Top 45, the Big 12 flexes strength across the league with Kansas being the lone bottom-dweller (No. 98). The FPI projects West Virginia and Texas Tech to also rebound in 2020 as possible bowl teams.

The Big 12 should be a strong league in 2020, but being better than the SEC (and maybe even the Big Ten) could be a stretch.

It’s been a while since the Big 12 had a legitimate national championship contender. It’s unclear if the league will have one in 2020. And without one, can you really be the nation’s strongest conference?

Texas or Oklahoma will have to make a jump this fall in order to back up that preseason projection.

You can view ESPN’s full Football Power Index projections here.