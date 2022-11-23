ESPN's Heather Dinich Predicts National Champion

ESPN

Heather Dinich is sticking by the Buckeyes to win the national championship.

During Wednesday's Get Up, the ESPN college football expert picked Ohio State, her preseason choice, to secure its ninth title.

"I think they're the best team of the other contenders that can give Georgia fits," Dinich said.

She pointed to Heisman candidate CJ Stroud and Ohio State's plus-nine turnover margin. Dinich also said Georgia "looked vulnerable" in close wins over Missouri and Kentucky.

The Buckeyes have notched all 11 victories by double-digit points, but they punctuated last Saturday's 43-30 victory over Maryland with a defensive touchdown during the closing minute. They also didn't impress many onlookers with a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Nov. 5.

Yet Stroud is submitting another Heisman-caliber campaign with 35 passing touchdowns for an offense averaging the nation's second-most points per game (46.5) after Tennessee. Ohio State has also allowed just 16.9 points per contest.

The Buckeyes can almost guarantee a College Football Playoff appearance by defeating undefeated Michigan this Saturday.